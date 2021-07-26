2 arrested in connection to interstate drug trafficking investigation

NILES, Mich. — Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team detectives and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a joint investigation of an interstate drug trafficker operating in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Detectives stopped a vehicle July 21 in Niles and arrested the driver for carrying a concealed pistol and giving false information to police, according to a news release Monday.

Michigan State Police

Law enforcement found the passenger with a quarter pound of crystal meth and a “small quantity” of heroin.

MSP says the driver was a 27-year-old woman and the passenger was a 31-year-old man, both from South Bend, Indiana.

Both were transported to and lodged at the Berrien County Jail on drug and firearm charges.

Three young children were also in the vehicle and were turned over to family members.

SWET was assisted by MSP Niles Post troopers, Berrien County Children’s Protective Services and an analyst from the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center.