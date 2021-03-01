Menu

1 arrested after armed robberies in Grand Haven, Norton Shores

Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 01, 2021
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A 36-year-old White Cloud man was arrested early Monday morning after an armed robbery at a gas station.

Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded about 12:45 a.m. to the Shell Gas Station in Grand Haven, according to a news release.

They found the robber fleeing the scene and pursued him into Muskegon County.

The robber was taken into custody by Muskegon police and lodged at the Muskegon County Jail on an armed robbery that happened in Norton Shores prior to the Grand Haven incident.

No one was injured.

The robber’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in court.

