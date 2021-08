(WXYZ) — Crews are on scene battling a massive fire at an apartment complex in Westland.

It's happening at the West Village Apartments just off of Joy Rd. and Newburgh.

Flames had been put out, but a hot spot re-ignited and crews are still fighting the fire.

It's not clear if there are any injuries.

Neighbors say at least 30 units are in the portion of the complex that is currently on fire