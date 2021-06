MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to the Cass County Sheriffs Office Marggie Darlene Berman, 59, was transported to a hospital after crashing into another person.

Berman hit the back of Dawn Renee Tyrakowski, 64, causing herself to run into a telephone pole.

Berman was transported to South Bend Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash authorities report.