Toby Kieth, singer of party favorites like 'Red Solo Cup', 'I Love This Bar', and 'How Do You Like Me Now?' passed away peacefully on February 5, according to his official social media page.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the post reads. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The 62-year-old had taken 2 years off from touring while battling stomach cancer and started performing again in December.