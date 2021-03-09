Whitmer orders flags lowered for 1-year anniversary of coronavirus in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds in the state to be lowered to half-staff for the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus in Michigan.

Michiganders are also being asked to turn the lights outside of their homes on for Wednesday’s anniversary from 8 to 9 p.m. in remembrance of the lives lost to the pandemic, according to a news release.

“One year ago, our world changed forever as we confronted the greatest challenge of our generation,” Whitmer said. “By lowering flags to honor the one-year anniversary of the virus’s confirmed presence in Michigan, we remember the nearly 16,000 sons and daughters, moms and dads, and neighbors and friends who passed away from COVID-19 in Michigan. As we honor their legacies, let us also take a moment to grieve together, and know that we are not alone in our mourning.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff.

SEE MORE: CORONAVIRUS IN WEST MICHIGAN