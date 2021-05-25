Watch

WATCH: White House COVID-19 Response Team hosts press briefing

Posted at 1:40 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 14:02:12-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House COVID-19 Response Team hosted a press briefing with federal public health officials to provide updates on the COVID-19 response effort at 1:30 pm. Tuesday.

Participants for Tuesday’s press briefing included Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt, Senior Advisor to the COVID-19 Response Team Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

