Walmart begins selling at-home COVID-19 tests

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 09:04:21-04

MICHIGAN — Walmart is now selling several different COVID-19 tests.

Options include saliva sample tests, nasal swabs and antigen tests.

Results from the tests are available as soon as 15 minutes.

Depending on the specific test, costs range from as little as about $20 to as much as $125.

The tests do not require a prescription from a doctor.

Public health officials have said continuing to test for the virus is crucial, especially after activities like travel.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also partnering with the Michigan Department of Transportation and select Michigan airports to bring antigen COVID-19 testing to locations with high volumes of travel.

