State launches pilot COVID-19 testing program at airports, Welcome Centers

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the Michigan Department of Transportation and select Michigan airports to bring antigen COVID-19 testing to locations with high volumes of travel.

“Travel Points Testing” will offer quick and free testing to several Michigan Welcome Centers and airports throughout the state, with results available in as little as 15 minutes, according to a news release Thursday.

Walk-ups will be taken as space allows, and an option to register online through a mobile device will also be available.

“As we head into the summer with vaccines ramping up and a light at the end of the tunnel, I am so proud of this partnership between MDOT and MDHHS to keep Michiganders safe,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I encourage all Michiganders to continue masking up, socially distancing and hand washing to slow the spread, and if you re-enter or travel across the state, get tested at one of the new sites being set up at key points. Finally, I encourage you to get vaccinated, which is the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and put this pandemic behind us.”

Insurance is not required, and results can be obtained through text, email or uploaded to the traveler’s patient portal.

“With growing concerns of new, more contagious variants, testing for COVID-19 is more important than ever,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing if you re-enter or travel across the state.”

The following testing sites have been announced so far:

Welcome Centers (open daily Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.):

Dundee Welcome Center (US 23): US 23 Mile Marker 8, Petersburg. Open starting April 23.

Monroe: Open starting April 23.

Airport



Cherry Capital Airport (TVC), 727 Fly Don’t Dr., Traverse City. Open Wednesday, April 7. Hours: Wednesdays 2-10 p.m., Fridays noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays 3-11 p.m.

State officials say they plan to announce more locations as they’re confirmed.

