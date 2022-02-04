Watch

Van Buren and Cass residents may qualify for free at-home COVID tests

Van Buren Cass District Health Department
Posted at 3:30 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:30:39-05

VAN BUREN/CASS COUNTIES, Mich. — Some residents in Van Buren and Cass counties may be eligible recipients of free at-home COVID tests.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department tells us the Rockefeller Foundation’s “Project ACT” program offers free tests to those living in certain areas.

Health officials say each recipient will receive one box containing five tests. Orders are limited to one per address.

Click here to place an order.

Visit the health department’s website for information on COVID-19, vaccines, tests and more.

