US-Canadian border to remain closed until at least May 21

(WXYZ) — The U.S.-Canadian border will remain closed until at least May 21, the Canadian government announced on Tuesday.

The border, which has been closed since the pandemic began last March, will remain open for essential travel and trade.

Both Michigan and Ontario are seeing surges in COVID-19 cases, and Ontario has recently extended its stay-at-home order and imposed newer restrictions on other activities.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.