Undergrad courses at Cornerstone University to be held virtually next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Undergraduate courses at Cornerstone University will be held remotely from Nov. 15–19 following a stark increase in COVID-19 cases.

The university instructs undergrad students living on campus to vacate all residential areas by 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

We’re told remote learning is currently planned to occur only next week but most students will not be back on campus until Sunday, Nov. 28.

The measure is being taken to curb activity on campus over a two-week period in order to finish the last three weeks of the semester in person, the university tells us.

Cornerstone University advises that this course of action does not apply to Professional & Graduate Studies, Grand Rapids Theological Seminary or varsity competitions.

