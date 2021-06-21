Watch

U.S.-Canadian border to remain closed through at least July 21

Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River, linking the U.S. and Canada, is seen from Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ambassador Bridge
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 13:18:43-04

(WXYZ) — The U.S. border with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential through July 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday.

According to DHS, the White House is working with groups in Canada and Mexico to identify conditions to ease restrictions.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 and while vaccine rates in the U.S. are high, the percentage of those in Canada who are fully vaccinated is lower.

