U.S.-Canadian border to remain closed through at least July 21

(WXYZ) — The U.S. border with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential through July 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday.

According to DHS, the White House is working with groups in Canada and Mexico to identify conditions to ease restrictions.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 and while vaccine rates in the U.S. are high, the percentage of those in Canada who are fully vaccinated is lower.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.