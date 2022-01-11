Watch

State health leaders, physicians to provide an update on current COVID-19 metrics

Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 11, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — State public health leaders and physicians will provide an update on current COVID-19 metrics Tuesday morning.

They will also urge Michiganders to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses as the state continues to see a record number of cases and hospitalizations.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel will be joined by Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian and Dr. Lauren Yagiela, pediatric critical care physician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

The update will take place via zoom at 10:45 a.m. You can watch it live on the FOX 17 Facebook page and website.

