Spider-Man, Black Panther entertain young patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two familiar superheroes swung by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to bring joy to some of its younger inpatients Wednesday.

Spider-Man scaled the side of the hospital and waved to kids through the windows while Black Panther offered assistance from the ground, according to Spectrum Health.

The annual tradition is one of a series of activities by the hospital’s Child Life team, which Spectrum Health says is funded entirely by community donations.

Click here to find out how you can help support the program.

