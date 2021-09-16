Something Good: Chef Jenna gives $1000 in tips to local catering company

GRAND RAPIDS — Chef Jenna, of Amore Trattoria Italiana , never let a global pandemic slow her down. She and her well known restaurant not only made changes to continue to serve their customers throughout 2020, but also continued to give back to the West Michigan community in a big way. And she's not slowing down anytime soon.

Along with providing takeout orders for her customers, she and her staff provided meals to frontline workers, especially those who work at local hospitals.

Chef Jenna also established FOOD HUGS as a way to further embrace the community, especially when zoom calls and social distancing became a part of everyday life for all of us.

She's on a mission to give back and recognize local food service workers with Tip Back Thursday. We recently caught up with her during a special edition of Give Back Tuesday at Billy K. Catering i n Grand Rapids. She surprised them with $1000 in tips as a thank you for their efforts.

The catering company has also been working hard by providing meals to local seniors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two businesses offering a glimmer of hope during uncertain times as many are trying to navigate a new normal way of life.