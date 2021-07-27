Man buys Ionia boy new bike after old one is stolen

IONIA, Mich. — A boy in Ionia has been gifted a brand-new bicycle after his old one was stolen, according to Lyons Muir Church volunteer Sadie Huff.

Huff says the boy’s bike was reported stolen to the police and that the story was shared to the Ionia 411 Facebook group, adding a gentleman offered to purchase a new bicycle for the boy.

The man, named Andrew, followed up on his offer and purchased the new bicycle, along with a bike lock to prevent future thefts, Huff explains.

“I just wanted to say thank you for all those that stepped up to help, or even volunteered to help him with used bikes,” says Huff. “This has helped restore a bit of our faith in humanity.”

