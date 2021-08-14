Inaugural Charity Hockey Game to feature NHL players Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Cascade Firefighters Association is scheduled to host the inaugural Charity Hockey Game on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The CFFA says the event will take place at the Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids and will feature current and retired players from the National Hockey League.

We’re told the event will benefit local charities, including Gilda’s Club, Riding for Ryan, and the CFFA.

Tickets may be purchased for $20 at Cascade Fire Station #1 or by calling 616-780-6525, according to the CFFA.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m.

