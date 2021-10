Check this out!

FOX 17 morning viewer Sarah Mangiapane looks forward to seeing this turkey trotting along the highway every day on her morning commute.

Sarah says she spots the turkey like clockwork at 7:30.

The bird is unphased walking along east I-96 heading onto the north US-131 on-ramp.

Sarah says she looks forward to her commute knowing she gets to see the turkey.

Sometimes it's the little things.