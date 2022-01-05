Watch

Searching for a COVID-19 test? Find a location using the state's interactive map

Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 14:14:33-05

(WXYZ) — If you're having trouble finding a COVID testing site near you, an interactive map featured by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services may help.

The map lets residents search for various medical care in the area, including COVID-19 testing.

Users just have to put in what they are searching for and the desired location to get appointment options.

Click here to access the map and search.

Residents can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, press 2 for help finding a test site.

The MDHHS says on their website that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested regardless of their vaccination status.

