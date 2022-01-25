Ridgeview Elementary School to switch to remote learning Thursday

SPARTA, Mich. — Ridgeview Elementary School will switch to remote learning starting Thursday, Jan. 27.

Superintendent Peter W. Bush made the announcement in a letter to families on Tuesday. He says the current surge in COVID-19 cases has reduced staff and student attendance over the past several days, noting a student attendance rate of 77% on Monday with more than 120 students home sick.

Bush says school will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 26 while staff members prepare for virtual instruction.

In-person instruction is currently scheduled to resume Monday, Feb. 7.

Bush adds the switch to virtual learning does not apply toward Early Childhood Center, Appleview Elementary, Sparta Middle School or Sparta High School.

We’re told students will be sent home Tuesday with everything they need ahead of Thursday, adding materials can also be picked up Wednesday between noon and 5:30 p.m.

Parents are advised that teachers will provide additional information on Wednesday.

