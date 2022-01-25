Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Ridgeview Elementary School to switch to remote learning Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
generic school file
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 15:45:37-05

SPARTA, Mich. — Ridgeview Elementary School will switch to remote learning starting Thursday, Jan. 27.

Superintendent Peter W. Bush made the announcement in a letter to families on Tuesday. He says the current surge in COVID-19 cases has reduced staff and student attendance over the past several days, noting a student attendance rate of 77% on Monday with more than 120 students home sick.

Bush says school will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 26 while staff members prepare for virtual instruction.

In-person instruction is currently scheduled to resume Monday, Feb. 7.

Bush adds the switch to virtual learning does not apply toward Early Childhood Center, Appleview Elementary, Sparta Middle School or Sparta High School.

We’re told students will be sent home Tuesday with everything they need ahead of Thursday, adding materials can also be picked up Wednesday between noon and 5:30 p.m.

Parents are advised that teachers will provide additional information on Wednesday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.