Pop-up COVID testing site under BBB investigation

(WXMI) — A pop-up COVID testing company is temporarily closing several locations including in West Michigan after many complaints from those who got tested there.

Center for COVID Control, which has testing sites across the area, has been at the center of a Better Business Bureau investigation after they were flooded with complaints, including that the company failed to give test results after they were given.

They have a 1.5-star rating with the BBB and several complaints from people who say they feel like they were ripped off for their personal information.

“You can imagine the concern that you have, if you go in and you take a test at a place, and you don't get the results, you wonder, ‘Okay, why didn't I get my results?’” says Troy Baker with the BBB. “‘Can I trust anything I get from them in the future? What happened to my personal information?’ While there certainly are testing sites that are charging for tests, this one is free. So why is this one free when other people are charging for tests? There are a lot of questions that come in with that. So that does lead to some concern and a reason for the BBB to start looking into it, and trying to figure out what's going on.”

In a statement, Center for COVID Control says:

“This unusually high patient demand has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals.”

The pause is expected to last a week, beginning Friday.

