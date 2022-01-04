Ottawa County health officials confirm 6 omicron variant cases

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The first confirmed cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Ottawa County.

Six cases were confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday based on tests collected between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21, health officials said in a news release.

Three of the six residents with the omicron variant had completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series, while the other three were unvaccinated. None had received a booster shot, according to MDHHS.

Ottawa County Department of Public Health hasn’t confirmed any of the individuals were hospitalized.

Health officials expect the variant will become dominant in Ottawa County in the weeks ahead.

“We expected to detect the omicron variant here in Ottawa County after it was discovered in the United States in early December,” said Lisa Stefanovsky, administrative health officer. “The presence of the highly contagious variant once again highlights the need for everyone to take the opportunity to be vaccinated or boosted, access testing and wear a mask whenever you are indoors in public.”