Omicron-stricken South Africa may be glimpse into the future

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The new omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing the world a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed.

New cases in South Africa have burgeoned from about 200 a day in mid-November to more than 16,000 on Friday. That is still below the 25,000 daily cases that South Africa reported in the previous surge, in June and July.

Little is known about the new variant, but a researcher says the spike in South Africa suggests it might be more contagious.