Oakland County emergency order mandates masks in schools

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Health Department issued Tuesday a county-wide mask mandate for all "educational institutions" in Oakland County due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The mask mandate will affect public, private and charter schools in the county, and is in response to rising COVID cases and hospitalizations, especially within children, as well as the Delta variant.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that all students wear masks while in school, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC is also recommending indoor masking for all individuals 2 and older including students, teachers, staff and visitors.



