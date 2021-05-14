'Not a fan.' Reaction pours in after Gov. Whitmer lifts mask mandate in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is lifting its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, meaning they do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors beginning 9 a.m. Saturday.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

On Thursday, the CDC released updated guidance recommending “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Reaction poured in quickly on our Facebook post, with comments ranging from happy to angry. Check out some below.

