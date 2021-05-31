Mural honors Detroit public workers who died from COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — A large mural honoring a firefighter and other Detroit public employees who died from COVID-19 has been unveiled next to a fire station.

Capt. Franklin Williams of the fire department dominates the painting.

But there are images of a bus driver who made an emotional plea for protection from COVID-19 before he caught the virus.

There's also a 5-year-old girl who was the daughter of a firefighter and police officer.

The mural is on the side of a building owned by the Arab American and Chaldean Council.

Odie Fakhouri says the mural honors people who put on a uniform to fight COVID-19.