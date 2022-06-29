More local health departments offering COVID vaccines for infants

More local health departments are offering COVID vaccines for the newest eligible age group - children 6 months to 5-years-old.

Federal health officials say they don't know when another COVID surge could hit and we need all the protection we can get for the little ones and beyond.

Americans could soon be rolling up their sleeves for newly formulated COVID-19 booster shots. An FDA advisory panel recommended Tuesday that booster doses need to be updated to include specific protections against Omicron. The panel didn't specify how updated formulas should be designed and health experts are still debating which Omicron strain to target, but they are in agreement that an update is necessary.

"With the waning vaccine efficacy and the confluence of risk this fall, we need to make a move sooner rather than later," FDA Committee temporary voting member Michael Nelson said.

In West Michigan, vaccines for children under the age of 5 are already available at most health departments and doctors' offices. If you're interested in getting your child vaccinated make sure to reach out to your child's pediatrician.

The Kalamazoo County Health Department is also hosting a pediatric vaccine clinic for children 6 months to 4 years old at the health department Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointments are required and limited, you can sign up on the county website.