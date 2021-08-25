Michigan's Children encourages school boards to require mask wearing

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Children encourages school boards across the state to require mask wearing as COVID-19 infections continue to spread, the public policy firm tells us.

“Nonpartisan, locally elected school board members hold the gravest responsibility to set policies that protect the well-being and health of our children during school hours,” says President Matt Gillard. “All politics aside, they hold our children’s safety in their hands, and we’re counting on them to act wisely and with courage.”

Gillard goes on to note that school board members do not seek personal gain and have worked tirelessly in the interest of supporting its children and their families.

“This has to be an all-in approach to ensure that all kids, those who are immunocompromised and those under 12 who are not yet vaccinated, remain disease free,” Gillard adds. “Health officials tell us that anything less will lead to unnecessary infections of children as well as continued and widespread school closings that negatively interfere with students’ education.”

