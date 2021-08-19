Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Grand Rapids lawmakers urge mask mandate in Kent County schools

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Lansing, Mich.
Capitol in Lansing
Posted at 5:53 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 17:53:16-04

LANSING, Mich. — Grand Rapids Democrats are urging Kent County to issue a mask mandate in schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area, according to Sen. Winnie Brinks’s office.

Reps. Rachel Hood and David LaGrand join Sen. Winnie Brinks in a joint letter to Kent County Administrative Health Officer Dr. Adam London.

“We’ve heard from public health professionals, parents, teachers, and students alike, all concerned with making sure we are able to stay as safe as possible during the upcoming school year,” says Representative Hood. “I know we can deliver a safe school year for our students, school communities, and healthcare workers who have already sacrificed so much by instituting this simple rule.”

Read the full letter below:

GR Dems to Director London Letter 08.19.2021 by WXMI on Scribd

RELATED: Kent County lawmakers discourage mask mandate in joint letter

RELATED: Face Mask Face-Off: Competing protests gather in front of Kent Co Health Dept.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.