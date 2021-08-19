Grand Rapids lawmakers urge mask mandate in Kent County schools

LANSING, Mich. — Grand Rapids Democrats are urging Kent County to issue a mask mandate in schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area, according to Sen. Winnie Brinks’s office.

Reps. Rachel Hood and David LaGrand join Sen. Winnie Brinks in a joint letter to Kent County Administrative Health Officer Dr. Adam London.

“We’ve heard from public health professionals, parents, teachers, and students alike, all concerned with making sure we are able to stay as safe as possible during the upcoming school year,” says Representative Hood. “I know we can deliver a safe school year for our students, school communities, and healthcare workers who have already sacrificed so much by instituting this simple rule.”

Read the full letter below:

GR Dems to Director London Letter 08.19.2021 by WXMI on Scribd

RELATED: Kent County lawmakers discourage mask mandate in joint letter

RELATED: Face Mask Face-Off: Competing protests gather in front of Kent Co Health Dept.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube