Michigan Workers Compensation Disability Agency returns mask requirement during hearings

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Workers Disability Compensation Agency is adopting new mask requirements in all employees and visitors indoors as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

Effective Monday, Aug. 9, the new guidelines – based on those from the Michigan Supreme Court – require face coverings for everyone regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release Friday.

“We do not want to be in the situation where our hearing sites become ‘hot spots’ for COVID-19 transmission necessitating another closure of the sites,” the news release said.

Other guidelines the WDCA has adopted include: