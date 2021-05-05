Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Michigan Senate votes to exempt graduations from state order that restricts crowd sizes

items.[0].image.alt
Andreas Rentz
<p>BONN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Students throw up their graduate caps during the 11th celebrations of the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitaet on July 4, 2015 in Bonn, Germany. This year, 780 women and 293 men finished their studies successfully. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)</p>
Fake school nets 21 arrests in fake visa sting
Posted at 2:35 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 14:35:46-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A split Michigan Senate on Wednesday voted to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from the state’s order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

Under the state health department’s order, 1,000 people can be in outdoor stadiums with a fixed seating capacity of up to 10,000 — 1,500 if it is a bigger arena. At indoor arenas, the limit is 375 — or 750 if the fixed seating capacity is more than 10,000.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.