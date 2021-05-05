Michigan Senate votes to exempt graduations from state order that restricts crowd sizes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A split Michigan Senate on Wednesday voted to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from the state’s order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

Under the state health department’s order, 1,000 people can be in outdoor stadiums with a fixed seating capacity of up to 10,000 — 1,500 if it is a bigger arena. At indoor arenas, the limit is 375 — or 750 if the fixed seating capacity is more than 10,000.