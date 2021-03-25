Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan, which not long ago had among the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some public health experts worry could be a harbinger nationally.

The resurgence is being fueled by loosened restrictions, a more infectious variant and pandemic fatigue.

While rising vaccination rates provide protection for seniors, the upswing is boosting hospitalizations among younger adults and threatening in-person instruction at schools.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it's a “stark reminder that this virus is still very real.”

But she doesn't plan to tighten restrictions on indoor dining and sports that were eased in recent months.