Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Yvonne Gibbs, 72, receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, at the TCF Center in Detroit. COVID-19 hit Detroit hard. Michigan, which not long ago had one of the country's lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally. While vaccinations in Michigan are helping to protect senior citizens and other vulnerable people, the upswing is boosting hospitalizations among younger adults and threatening in-person instruction at schools. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Yvonne Gibbs
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 15:17:30-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan, which not long ago had among the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some public health experts worry could be a harbinger nationally.

RELATED: Michigan reports 5,224 new COVID-19 cases, 49 new deaths

RELATED: Active cases of COVID-19 up nearly 82% in Michigan since start of March

The resurgence is being fueled by loosened restrictions, a more infectious variant and pandemic fatigue.

While rising vaccination rates provide protection for seniors, the upswing is boosting hospitalizations among younger adults and threatening in-person instruction at schools.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it's a “stark reminder that this virus is still very real.”

But she doesn't plan to tighten restrictions on indoor dining and sports that were eased in recent months.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources
The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.