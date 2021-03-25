Michigan reports 5,224 new COVID-19 cases, 49 new deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 5,224 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 49 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 25, 2021.

30 of those reported deaths came from a vital records review.

There are 642,869 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,984 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,843 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus are being treated in the state's hospitals.

4,375,805 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 3,815,223 have been administered as of March 24.

29.6% of the state's population has received at lease one dose of a vaccine as of March 23.

