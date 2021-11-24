Michigan requests federal help in response to COVID-19 surge

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Health and Hospital Association has teamed up with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to request the U. S. Defense Department to provide emergency assistance to battle COVID-19 in Michigan.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association sent a letter late last week to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer requesting the federal medical staffing help. A spokesman for the MHA says the request is for nurses, respiratory therapists, and physicians.

Laura Appel of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association tells 7 Action News, normally the feds send in teams, which are comprised of 15 to 22 people. The request, she said, sent to the governor from the association was for 150 people.

Appel said it is because of unprecedented staffing shortages as well as the surge in COVID cases.

The federal request was reportedly made on Tuesday by the State of Michigan Health Secretary Elizabeth Hertel.

Minnesota and Colorado have reportedly also made similar requests.

The MHA says they are not requesting the state impose any lockdowns, restrictions, or mandates. But they urge all people to get vaccinated, wear masks when in public, and limit large gatherings.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said new COVID guidance measures will be coming from the state soon.

The Governor and her administration have not issued any mandates or restrictions so far.

7 Action News has reached out to the state for a comment on the request and is awaiting a reply.

