Michigan reports 9,674 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 9,674 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 12 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 12, 2021.

There are 747,697 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,512 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 4,118 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of April 9, 587,283 have recovered from the virus.

5,673,745 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 5,132,443 have been administered as of April 8.

39.7% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube