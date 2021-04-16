Michigan reports 8,955 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 8,955 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 40 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 16, 2021.

There are 779,777 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,771 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 4,183 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized as of Friday.

As of April 9, 587,283 have recovered from the virus.

7,494,045 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 5,665,028 have been administered as of April 15.

43.3% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

