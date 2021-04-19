Michigan reports 8,574 new COVID-19 cases over two days, 61 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 8,574 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan since Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 61 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 19, 2021.

There are 793,881 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,901 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 16, 603,094 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 4,358 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in Michigan.

7,708,515 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 5,788,119 have been administered as of April 18.

45.2% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube