Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 6,303 new COVID-19 cases, 112 more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17
COVID 19 Cases Graphic.png
Posted at 3:17 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 15:17:53-04

MICHIGAN — 6,303 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 112 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 15.

81 of those deaths are from a Vital Records review.

There are 770,822 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,731 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 9, 587,283 have recovered from the virus.

As of April 13, 6,236,965 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the state of Michigan, with 5,548,444 doses administered.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.