Michigan reports 6,303 new COVID-19 cases, 112 more deaths

MICHIGAN — 6,303 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 112 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 15.

81 of those deaths are from a Vital Records review.

There are 770,822 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,731 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 9, 587,283 have recovered from the virus.

As of April 13, 6,236,965 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the state of Michigan, with 5,548,444 doses administered.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube