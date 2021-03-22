Michigan reports 4,801 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, 6 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 4,801 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan since Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional six deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 22, 2021.

There are 629,612 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,903 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,555 patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized as of March 19.

3,857,335 COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped throughout the state, and 3,412,372 have been administered as of March 18.

That amounts to 27.1 percent of the state's population having received at least one dose of a vaccine.

