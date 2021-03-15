Menu

Michigan reports 3,143 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, 9 more deaths

Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 14:54:39-04

LANSING, Mich. — 3,143 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan since Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 9 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 15, 2021.

There are 610,580 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,783 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 12, 556,697 have recovered from the virus.

3,421,585 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 2,921,636 have been administered as of March 11.

About 23% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

