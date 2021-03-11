Michigan reports 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 2,091 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 23 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 11, 2021.

That includes 16 deaths identified through a vital records review.

There are 603,375 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,729 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 5, 549,881 have recovered from the virus.

3,410,285 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 2,753,502 have been administered as of March 9.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube