Michigan reports 2,048 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 2,048 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 27 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 16, 2021.

That includes six deaths identified through a vital records review.

There are 612,628 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,810 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 12, 556,697 have recovered from the virus.

3,767,635 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 3,084,284 have been administered as of March 14.

About 24.4% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

