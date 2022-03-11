Michigan officials confirm 1,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths since Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 1,819 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 45 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since Wednesday.

Of the 45 deaths announced Friday, 38 were identified during a review of vital records.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 910 per day over the two-day period.

There have now been 2,065,912 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32,419 total deaths in Michigan.

19,861,865 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 11,420,276 have been administered as of March 7.

66.4% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MDHSS is now reporting statewide COVID-19 data three days a week.

Children as young as 5 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old on November 2.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there have been more than 201,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in people aged 19 and younger. More than 450 children under the age of 12 become infected with the virus each day.

Vaccines for children 5 and older are available immediately.

On Aug. 10, Michigan’s Board of Education approved a resolution to support allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors.

Gov. Whitmer has already said she will not require masks in schools this year but has endorsed a recommendation from the state health department for universal masking in school buildings.

Michigan lifted all broad COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22.

As of June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings increased to 100% and the state stopped requiring residents to wear a face mask.

The governor had previously said the state would lift its broad mask and gatherings limits on July 1.

Starting June 22, all broad broad epidemic orders will be lifted. That means both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a face-covering indoors and restaurants and bars can operate at full capacity.

The state also lifted additional orders on June 22.

Michigan health officials are recommending – but not requiring – masks and social distancing for schools.

They say the goal is to reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect those who are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release Friday.

This interactive map tracks U.S. death milestones over time and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths onto a county map. This map will update daily.

