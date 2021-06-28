Michigan health officials report 311 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 311 new cases of the coronavirus and 5 additional deaths since Friday.

Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 103 per day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports there have now been 894,260 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,712 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 318 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of June 25, 865,577 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus.

11,422,775 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 8,985,867 have been administered as of June 25.

61.4% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Michigan lifted all broad COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22.

As of June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings increased to 100% and the state stopped requiring residents to wear a face mask.

The governor had previously said the state would lift its broad mask and gatherings limits on July 1.

Starting June 22, all broad broad epidemic orders will be lifted. That means both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a face-covering indoors and restaurants and bars can operate at full capacity.

The state also lifted additional orders on June 22.

Though additional orders were lifted, epidemic orders in effect to protect vulnerable populations in corrections, long-term care and agriculture will remain.

Whitmer also says public health measures will continue for reporting requirements and COVID testing to make sure areas where community spread is high are identified, kids are safe in school and free COVID-19 tests are available.

The governor's office cited plummeting COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates as factors in the decision to lift restrictions earlier than planned.

Michigan health officials are recommending – but not requiring – masks and social distancing for schools this upcoming fall.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

They say the goal is to reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect those who are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release Friday.

This interactive map tracks U.S. death milestones over time and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths onto a county map. This map will update daily.

&amp;lt;!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --&amp;gt;Your browser does not support the &amp;lt;code&amp;gt;iframe&amp;lt;/code&amp;gt; HTML tag.Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.



More information and resources on the coronavirus pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

