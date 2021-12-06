Michigan has more than 221K active cases of COVID-19, the highest since the pandemic began

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 continues to surge in Michigan, and with the surge comes an increase in active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Michigan had around 221,300 active cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 3, the highest since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

Those cases have been rising steadily, with 112,400 active cases reported on Nov. 3, a month earlier.

In Michigan's first surge of cases, the state had around 30,000 at its high in April 2020. Then, the second surge set the previous record of 218,100 active cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 11, 2020.

The third surge, earlier this year, saw a high of 197,100 active cases of the virus on April 30.

According to the state, active cases are the total number of cases, minus those recovered and deaths.

On Friday, the state reported 18,443 new cases of COVID-19, an average of around 9,222 per day, just shy of the daily record number of cases.

In all, there have been 1,336,566 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 18,443 deaths.

Just last week, the state's hospitalizations from COVID-19 reached a record as well, and the numbers continue to rise.

As of Dec. 3, state data shows nearly 4,500 adults in the hospital with confirmed or suspected cases of COIVD-19 and another 55 kids in the hospital with confirmed or suspected cases.

Of those adults, 987 are in the ICU and 591 patients are on ventilators.

