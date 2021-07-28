Michigan governor resumes wearing mask at indoor events

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has resumed wearing a mask at indoor events, citing revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a recommendation from the state’s chief doctor.

The Democratic governor, who is vaccinated, says she does not anticipate reinstating a face covering requirement, though “not in the near future and maybe not ever.”

The CDC on Tuesday reversed course and recommended that even vaccinated people return to being masked indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

While COVID-19 cases have been rising in Michigan, the state’s two-week rate is lower than in all but three states.