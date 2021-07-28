Watch

Michigan governor resumes wearing mask at indoor events

AP
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Michigan's health department lifted a monthslong ban on contact sports that was ordered to help curb rising coronavirus cases, starting Monday, as long as masks are worn. Thursday's announcement from the governor came a week after she had expressed optimism about a restart. If face coverings cannot be worn, athletes must be regularly tested for COVID-19 under the revised order. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has resumed wearing a mask at indoor events, citing revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a recommendation from the state’s chief doctor.

The Democratic governor, who is vaccinated, says she does not anticipate reinstating a face covering requirement, though “not in the near future and maybe not ever.”

The CDC on Tuesday reversed course and recommended that even vaccinated people return to being masked indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

While COVID-19 cases have been rising in Michigan, the state’s two-week rate is lower than in all but three states.

