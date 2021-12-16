Watch

Michigan COVID hospitalizations dip; situation still dire

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, registered nurses Kyanna Barboza, right, tends to a COVID-19 patient as Kobie Walsh puts on her PPE at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. U.S. hospital intensive care units in many parts of the country are straining under record numbers of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 8:43 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 08:43:29-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s record-high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dipped, the first drop in 49 days as health leaders continue to urge vaccinations while describing a dire situation inside hospitals.

The state recorded 330 additional deaths, including 100 in the most recent 48-hour period.

The seven-day average of daily deaths, 120, was up substantially from 67 two weeks before.

Henry Ford Health System, which has five hospitals in the Detroit area and Jackson, on Wednesday reported roughly 500 coronavirus patients, a 34% increase over the past month.

The state health department is urging residents to be vaccinated and those who are fully vaccinated to get a booster shot if eligible.

