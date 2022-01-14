Watch

Michigan auditors report 2,400 more long-term care deaths

Posted at 5:11 PM, Jan 14, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan auditors have found nearly 2,400 additional COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities over an 18-month period, both at places that report coronavirus deaths to the state and homes that don't.

The figure was disclosed in a review obtained by The Associated Press on Friday before its public release next week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration disputes the report's methodology and conclusions.

Auditors reported 8,061 confirmed or positive coronavirus deaths tied to nursing homes, homes for the aged and adult foster-care facilities as of early July.

The difference between that number and what the state health department reported, 5,675, is nearly 30%.

