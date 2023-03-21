Michigan adds 5,989 COVID cases over past week, 89 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 5,989 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 856 confirmed and probable cases per day. Last week, there was an average of 1,063 confirmed and probable cases per day (there was a note, however, that this included a backlog of historic test results.)

According to the state, there were 89 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 3,077,552 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 42,367 deaths.

28,809,815 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 11,773,343 have been administered as of March 14.

69.5% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MDHSS will only report statewide COVID-19 data once a week.

Children as young as 5 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old on November 2.

On Aug. 10, Michigan’s Board of Education approved a resolution to support allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors.

Gov. Whitmer has already said she will not require masks in schools but has endorsed a recommendation from the state health department for universal masking in school buildings.

Michigan lifted all broad COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22.

The state also lifted additional orders on June 22.

Michigan health officials are recommending – but not requiring – masks and social distancing for schools.

